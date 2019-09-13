‘He’s better off at Leicester’ – Ex-England star urges Maddison to ignore Man Utd transfer links

Former England defender Stuart Pearce has advised Leicester’s James Maddison to reject any possible offers to join Manchester United.

Maddison was a standout performer for the Foxes last season, contributing seven goals and seven assists in 36 Premier League appearances to emerge as one of the brightest prospects in England.

Metro Sport states that the Red Devils approached Leicester to discuss the 22-year-old’s availability back in June, but baulked at their £80 million asking price.

The report states that United will revive their interest in the January transfer window, but an ex-England star has urged Maddison to ignore any future links to Manchester.

“I think he’s an improving talent,” Pearce said on Sky Sports’ The Debate – as per the Daily Mirror. “From his point of view at this moment in time, he’s working with a wonderful manager in Brendan Rodgers.

“I think it’s perfect for him to stay at Leicester. I wouldn’t suggest that he leaves Leicester at the moment.

“He’s probably started the season as good and as strong as he has ever been as a footballer. For me, I think he’s got to stay put.

“Will he be an asset to other teams if he keeps improving? Yes, he will. But I think at this moment in time, for his sake, he’s better off at Leicester.”

Maddison will come up against his potential suitors in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, as Leicester take in a trip to Old Trafford.

The former Norwich midfielder has just returned to the King Power Stadium following international duty with England, having earned a place in Gareth Southgate’s squad for his displays at the start of the new season.

The Three Lions boss ultimately decided against granting Maddison his debut, but if he continues on his current trajectory, his first cap will surely not be too far away.

As per the Mirror, Pearce added: “This is where the hard work begins because now he’s got to stay in the squad. He has to take his time and do the best he can for Leicester and then it is up to the England coaches.

“I’m sure in time he will show he has the attributes to play for England. He plays with a lovely arrogance but he’s not like that off the field.”