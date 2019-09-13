‘He’s waiting’ – Pundit reveals which top job Jose Mourinho could land by December

Jose Mourinho is playing a waiting game as he continues to monitor what happens at Real Madrid with Zinedine Zidane, says Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

Los Blancos haven’t had the start to the new La Liga campaign that they would have wanted having been held to two draws in their opening three games.

Coupled with the limited influence that the summer signings are playing so far, it remains to be seen whether or not Zidane can put what was a bitterly disappointing campaign last year behind them and lead them to similar success that he enjoyed during his first stint in charge.

However, Balague believes that the French tactician is facing a crucial month in September, and has even gone as far as to say that if things don’t go well for Real Madrid in the coming weeks, there could be a coaching change by Christmas, as seen in the video below.

It’s not only results that will determine that though, as he has noted that ultimately Real Madrid didn’t oversee the revolution that they planned this summer, and Zidane didn’t get the main signing that he wanted in Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

In turn, if results don’t go their way this month, the pressure could build and they could make a change by December, and Balague adds that Mourinho is waiting and monitoring the situation as he believes that the Portuguese tactician has snubbed other lucrative offers in order to hold out for a second crack at the Bernabeu.

Time will tell if that opportunity arrives later this year, but it would appear as though Zidane is already under the microscope and must see results pick up otherwise he could be at risk of being replaced before the New Year.