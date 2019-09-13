Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has been handed a massive boost as Antonio Rudiger will be available to feature against Wolves this weekend.

The Blues sit in eighth place in the Premier League table having collected just five points from their opening four games of the season.

Scoring goals hasn’t been much of a problem for Lampard’s side, but not conceding them has been as they’ve let in nine goals in those four outings.

In turn, the Chelsea boss will be desperate to shore things up at the back and give his side a platform to go out and win games consistently, and having Rudiger back in the mix will be a big plus.

As reported by Sky Sports, Lampard has confirmed that the German international is back in contention, and it remains to be seen whether or not he’s thrown straight back into the starting XI or is gradually phased back into the line-up.

Both Mateo Kovacic and Pedro have been passed fit in more good news for Chelsea, but unfortunately for them N’Golo Kante is ruled out and is a doubt to feature against Valencia and Liverpool in the following two games as well.

With that in mind, while there will be delight and relief to welcome Rudiger back to the team, Chelsea will be desperate to get a fully-fit Kante back playing in front of him too in order to give them real solidity through the spine of the side.