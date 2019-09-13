Newcastle Utd will be without Sean Longstaff when they take on Liverpool on Saturday in what is a big blow for boss Steve Bruce.

The 21-year-old had featured in all four Premier League games so far this season, even grabbing an assist along the way as he continues to settle in and establish himself in the starting line-up.

In turn, both he and Bruce would undoubtedly have been eager to see him test himself against the current Premier League leaders, but unfortunately for all concerned at Newcastle, he has been ruled out with an ankle injury.

“Unfortunately, Sean Longstaff turned an ankle yesterday in training. He won’t make tomorrow,” Bruce is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“He tried to block a cross and unfortunately twisted his ankle and we won’t know how severe that is until the next couple of days. That’s a bit of a blow to us.”

It promises to be a difficult challenge for the Magpies with Liverpool maintaining a perfect record to start the new campaign having won all four of their outings thus far.

In turn, a trip to Anfield isn’t quite what’s needed for any side right now and especially with an injury blow such as this on the eve of the game, Bruce will have to find a solution and hope that they have enough quality to take something from the game regardless.

Meanwhile, the Express note that Jurgen Klopp has injury concerns of his own with the likes of Alisson, Naby Keita and Nathaniel Clyne all set to miss out.