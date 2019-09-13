Liverpool expect to welcome Alisson back into the fold before taking in a trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United on October 20.

The Brazilian goalkeeper has been out of action since limping out of a Premier League curtain-raiser against Norwich on August 8.

The 26-year-old sustained a calf injury in the first half of the 4-1 victory at Anfield, with summer signing Adrian drafted in to replace him between the sticks.

The Spaniard retained his spot for subsequent wins over Southampton, Arsenal and Burnley, while also starring in a UEFA Super Cup final victory over Chelsea.

Despite boasting a 100% record at the start of the new season, Liverpool have only managed to keep one clean sheet in five matches across all competitions, with Alisson’s absence felt in the heart of the defence.

According to ESPN, the Reds are confident a key superstar will return in time for an October clash with United, which could prove to be a vital fixture in this year’s title race.

As per ESPN, Klopp delivered an update on Alisson’s fitness at a press conference on Friday: “We just had lunch together; Ali looks good and he is improving, but we cannot put any pressure on it.

“It was a really serious injury in the calf. It is now much better, of course, and that’s good for us and good for him, but we don’t know exactly [how long it will be].

“The target was always after the next international break [that] he could be ready, but we don’t know.

“So, as I said, there is no pressure and hopefully everything will be fine for the rest of the season, that’s the plan.”

This latest news will surely come as a boost to Liverpool fans across Merseyside, but Alisson will still be unavailable for the next seven fixtures.

The Reds number one will miss Premier League encounters against Newcastle, Chelsea, Sheffield United and Leicester, while also sitting out Champions League openers against Napoli and Red Bull Salzburg.

Alisson will not play a part when Liverpool travel to MK Dons in the Carabao Cup on September 25 either, but he is at least on the road to recovery.

Liverpool are gunning for silverware on all fronts this season and they will hope to be in a strong position when their talismanic ‘keeper makes his long-awaited return, with a view to kicking into a higher gear from thereon in.