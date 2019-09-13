No contact made: Lionel Messi hasn’t discussed MLS switch with Beckham, insists pundit

Guillem Balague has insisted that Lionel Messi has not held any discussions with David Beckham over the possibility of a move to MLS.

The 32-year-old discussed his future this week and reiterated that he wants to finish his career at the Nou Camp, but with a key condition being that they continue to compete for trophies, as per the Evening Standard.

As noted by the Mirror, it had been suggested that Beckham had made contact with Messi over the possibility of a switch to Miami, which followed on from the talking point created over the Argentine icon’s touted contract clause which allows him to leave Barcelona at the end of the season.

However, Balague has insisted that there have been no conversations between Beckham and Messi to this point, as per his tweet below, and so it seems as though the Barcelona legend isn’t contemplating a switch Stateside in the more immediate future.

It's true that Messi contract (till 2021) allows him to walk free next summer if he wants (he told @sport "I wanna be whole of my career at FCB as it's my home"). It's FALSE that Beckham has contacted him about his MLS club in Miami. There was been no conversations at this point pic.twitter.com/PvZqHsVPcS — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) September 13, 2019

Nevertheless, time will tell whether or not the situation changes moving forward as he edges ever closer to the latter stages of his career.

Given his importance to Barcelona and the fact that he continues to lead their charge with the same level of quality that he has displayed for years, there doesn’t appear to be any real need for him to move on at this point, to MLS or otherwise.

However, should there perhaps be a decline in his play in the coming years and the Catalan giants begin to struggle to compete for major trophies, then perhaps that could signal the right time for him to consider an exit.

For now though, Balague is adamant that no discussions have taken place with Beckham over a Miami move, but time will tell whether or not the pair do sit down and talk in the future.