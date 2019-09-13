‘Others will have to improve fast’ – Vincent Kompany sends warning to Man City, Liverpool rivals

Former Man City defender Vincent Kompany has warned Man City and Liverpool’s rivals that the gap will only get bigger if they don’t improve quickly.

The two sides were involved in a thrilling Premier League title race last season, setting a pace and standard that no other team could keep up with.

They’re threatening to do the same again this season after positive starts to the campaign, and given the quality and depth available to Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, they are undoubtedly set to compete on multiple fronts for trophies again this year.

Time will tell if the likes of Arsenal are able to keep up as Man Utd, Chelsea and Tottenham have had slow starts, while a new group of clubs are seemingly now threatening to break into the top six.

In turn, it looks as though City and Liverpool will continue to lead the way, and Kompany believes that could now be the case for years to come if the other top clubs don’t act quickly and try to bridge the gap as soon as possible.

“My opinion is that, at the moment, it’s very difficult for the other clubs to compete because Liverpool and City are well-oiled machines,” said Kompany, as per the Mirror. “Each player knows what to do. I think these guys are there to stay and the other ones will have to improve fast or otherwise that gap will remain.

“It seems that even if they don’t have a great day, it’s still a comfortable game and there aren’t many teams in recent history who’ve been able to have comfortable games in the Premier League.

“These two teams have been so good at nullifying the danger from the other teams, I don’t see the other teams being able to do that yet.”

It’s difficult to disagree with Kompany’s assessment of the situation, and so time will tell if the others can improve significantly as it will take a big leap in quality to show the same level of consistency and quality that Man City and Liverpool have shown in recent times.

It takes time to build the ‘well oiled machine’ that Kompany refers to above, as it involves bringing in the right players and putting all the pieces together over a period of time to ensure that they deliver results week in and week out.