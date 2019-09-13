Several Liverpool fans want Pep Lijnders to become the club’s new manager once Jurgen Klopp leaves.

The 36-year-old Dutchman has been at Liverpool since 2014 and was assistant to Brendan Rodgers before becoming Klopp’s deputy. He was also the manager of NEC- a second-tier club in the Netherlands- for a while before getting sacked and rejoining Liverpool.

The Reds’ posted an interview of Lijnders on Twitter and several fans have expressed their desire to see the Dutchman succeed Klopp.

Lijnders is a suitable option for Liverpool’s next manager as he has been at the club for a while now. His managerial experience NEC was bizarre but at Anfield, the 36-year-old will have players with whom he has worked for a while. Hence, if Lijnders does become Liverpool’s manager someday, we can expect the club to do just as well.

At the moment, the Reds fans would certainly prefer to see Klopp sign a new contract. The German manager’s current contract runs out in 2022.