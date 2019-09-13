Barcelona have been handed a boost regarding the fitness of goalkeeper Neto, after the Brazilian shot-stopper returned to training recently following a lengthy lay-off due to injury.

The club announced a month ago that the newly-signed ‘keeper was to be out for around six to eight weeks after he underwent surgery on a hand injury.

And now, it seems like the former Valencia man is close to making a full recovery, after he was spotted training on the club’s recent Instagram story, which can be seen above.

Seems like Barca fans may get the chance to see the Brazilian make his professional debut for the club in the near future if this is anything to go off…