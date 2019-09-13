A combination of losing players this Summer and having a stuttering start to their season means Man United were always going to be linked with a lot of players over the next year. Jadon Sancho looks to be their main target and they are laying the early groundwork for a move.

An exclusive on 90min.com claimed United are desperate to bring the Dortmund star back to England next Summer and will pay what it takes to get him. They say the player has admitted privately that he is open to making the move to Old Trafford.

READ MORE: Young Man United stars set for first team action after missing out on U23 game

Obviously the main issue will be the transfer fee. The story suggests Dortmund rate him more highly than they did with Ousmane Dembele, as a result they will look for around £150m to let him leave.

It depends on your outlook if you feel he’s worth that much, but there is no doubt that Solskjaer needs someone in the team who will take responsibility and has the quality to make something happen. The current side struggles when things aren’t going their way or an opponent is proving difficult to break down.

Sancho’s form in Germany has offered inspiration for more British youngsters to move abroad, he’s been nothing short of sensational since moving to Dortmund.

He’s scored 15 goals and been credited with 24 assists in just 49 Bundesliga games since making the move. When you consider he hadn’t played first team football before leaving Man City, his ability to adapt to senior football is incredible.

United could be well advised to try and wrap up the transfer deal as soon as possible. Sancho has started this season brilliantly, and if he has another great season his asking price could increase as time goes on.