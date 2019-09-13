Real Madrid confirmed squad vs Levante: Eden Hazard claims place as Los Blancos name just three midfielders for La Liga clash

Eden Hazard has been named in Real Madrid’s squad to take on Levante in La Liga this weekend, as Los Blancos look to get back to winning ways following two successive draws in the league.

Zidane’s side have taken just two points from their last two league outings, with the club succumbing to 1-1 and 2-2 draws with Real Valladolid and Villarreal respectively.

Given this, pressure will be on Real to come away from their match vs Levante on Saturday with all three points, and it seems like the Spanish giants are going to have Hazard to help their attempts to do so.

The Belgian has been named in the club’s squad for their match this weekend, which is the first time the forward’s been handed a place in their squad since his arrival from Chelsea in the summer.

Despite this, it seems like Real are going to struggle on Saturday, as Zidane has only been able to name three midfielders in his squad in the form of Rodriguez, Kroos and Casemiro.

Injuries have plagued Real’s squad recently, with the likes of Luka Modric, Isco, Asensio and Valverde all being sidelined recently.

And now, it seems like Los Blancos are going to have to do things the hard way on Saturday, as they aim to beat Levante with a weakened squad following these injury problems…