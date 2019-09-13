Real Madrid are said to be eyeing up a move for Sadio Mane should their pursuit of PSG and France star Kylian Mbappe not go to plan.

As per Don Balon, the 20-year-old Frenchman is Los Blancos’ main transfer priority for future windows, however Real are aware that they won’t be the only club in for the forward.

Thus, the club are eyeing up Liverpool star Mane as an alternative signing to Mbappe, with it being stated that the Reds forward’s transfer will cost the Spanish giants around €180M if they are to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu in the near future.

Given that Real boss Zidane already has the likes of Hazard and Vinicius Jr to pick from at left wing, we question whether making a move of this ilk for Mane would really be worth it for Los Blancos.

The club could really do with bolstering the options they have to choose from on the right-hand side of their attack given that both Gareth Bale and Marco Asensio haven’t exactly been brilliant these past 18 months or so.

Mane is able to play on the right to some degree, however as he’s shown during his time with Liverpool, the Senegalese international is much more suited to playing on the opposite side.

Mane has been brilliant for Liverpool during his time at Anfield, with the forward playing a crucial role in his side’s Champions League winning campaign that they endured last season.

Whether Real actually end up making a move for Mane should they miss out on Mbappe remains to be seen.

However, if we were Zidane and Co, we’d go for a player who’s more natural to playing on the right wing over Mane should they miss out on the Frenchman next summer…