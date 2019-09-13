Ronaldinho pays out huge £1.19m fine to get passport back from Brazilian government

Ronaldinho has reportedly agreed to pay a hefty £1.19million fine to the Brazilian government in order to get his confiscated passport back from them.

The 39-year-old has run into problems since his playing career came to an end, with plenty of speculation over financial issues.

SEE MORE: Ronaldinho set to come out of retirement for October friendly

According to The Mirror, his passport and properties were seized by the courts after he failed to pay a previous fine having built on protected land in a project with his brother, and so he has found himself in a hole in recent times.

However, it’s added that he is now set to pay out, which in turn will see his passport returned to him and he can carry out his duties as a Tourism Ambassador.

It’s a reduced fine from what they previously owed and they’ll undo the work done on the area in question as part of their agreement.

As well as carrying out the tasks involved with his new role, Ronaldinho was also confirmed as being set to feature in a friendly match for Colombian side Independiente Santa Fe in October, and so getting his passport back will certainly help with that conundrum of travelling outside of Brazil.