Inter Milan will reportedly make an attempt to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic who was a transfer target for Manchester United during the summer.

The Serbian international was linked to a move to Manchester United with Marca claiming that the Red Devils would try to sign him if Paul Pogba joined Real Madrid.

Now, Calciomercato claim that Inter have also entered the race to sign the 24-year-old midfielder who has made 164 appearances for Lazio so far.

Milinkovic-Savic is definitely among the best midfielders in Serie A if not the best and he’ll be a solid addition in any team. Inter have some fine players in midfield but adding the Serbian international will add more depth and quality to it. However, Lazio won’t be too willing to let go of one of their most crucial players and will certainly try to keep Milinkovic-Savic in Rome.

After featuring in one of Serbia’s Euro qualifiers during the international break, the 24-year-old will be eager to deliver for the Biancocelesti. Lazio are currently 4th in the Premier League after two matches. Their next game is against SPAL this weekend.