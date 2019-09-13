‘They have got to step up’ – Solskjaer singles out Man Utd trio ahead of Leicester clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has urged Ashley Young, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata to “step up” after Manchester United’s slow start to the season.

The Red Devils won their opening game 4-0 at home to Chelsea, but missed the chance to embark on a winning run after being held to a 1-1 draw against Wolves on August 19.

A week on from that result at Molineux, United surrendered their unbeaten record in shocking fashion, as Crystal Palace stole a 2-1 victory at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer’s men dropped yet more points at St Mary’s against Southampton on August 31, which left them eighth in the Premier League table heading into the international break.

The Norwegian boss has placed his faith in a younger starting XI so far this term, but he will have to turn to more experienced performers this weekend.

Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial have all been ruled out of the clash with Leicester through injury, which has left United short on options across the pitch.

Solskjaer has singled out Young, Mata and Matic as players who “have got to step up” against the Foxes, as United look to get back to winning ways.

“Well, you’ve got players who can come in with loads of experience, Juan (Mata), Nemanja (Matic) and Ash (Young) who didn’t start the first game and have got to step up and the average age might go up,” the United manager told a press conference on Friday – as per Metro Sport.

The trio in question were regulars in the Red Devils’ line up last term, but Saturday will mark the first time that all three men have started together in the 2019-20 campaign.

Matic has already expressed his frustration over a reduced role at Old Trafford in recent weeks, with it his desire to show Solskjaer “he was wrong” to leave him out – as per Metro Sport.

Nothing less than a win for United will be good enough when Leicester arrive at the Theatre of Dreams, but Brendan Rodgers’ side are still unbeaten and will pose a stern challenge.