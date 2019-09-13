Spurs are said to have offered key midfielder Christian Eriksen a new mega-money deal, as they look to avoid losing him on a free next summer.

According to Football Insider, the Danish international’s current Tottenham deal is set to run out at the end of the season, something that means the Dane is able to open talks with foreign clubs in January should he fail to pen a new deal between now and then.

And amidst this, it seems like Pochettino’s side are keen to avoid losing the midfielder for nothing in 10 months time, as the same report notes that the north London side have offered Eriksen a new deal worth £230,000-a-week.

Should Eriksen agree this new contract, Football Insider note that it’ll see the player triple his current wage, something that’d make him one of the club’s highest paid players.

Former Ajax man Eriksen has arguably been Spurs’ most consistent perform over the past few seasons, thus it’s easy to see why the club are willing to offer him such a big contract.

Eriksen has been linked with a move away from Spurs in recent months, with Diario Gol stating that both Barcelona and Real Madrid are in the hunt for the 27-year-old.

Whether Eriksen ends up being happy with his offer and agreeing a new deal with the north London club remains to be seen.

However, given his importance to Spurs’ side, we’re sure all of their fanbase are eager to see the Danish talisman pen a new contract with Poch’s side in the very near future.