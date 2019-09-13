West Ham set to make club announcement before Christmas

West Ham will reportedly make an announcement before Christmas confirming the new name of the London Stadium.

The Hammers have been busy making a decent start to the Premier League campaign, picking up seven points from their four games so far.

In turn, they’ll hope to continue that form leading up to Christmas, but there might be an important matter to sort out off the pitch too.

As noted by Hammers.news, the well-informed ExWHUemployee has claimed that the London Stadium could get a new name in the near future and that an announcement from the club is expected in the next few months.

“The stadium naming rights should be announced within the next couple of months. They’ve been working on it behind the scenes. They have appointed someone whose role is to work specifically on those kind of things. They think that they will have a stadium name before Christmas.”

Time will tell what the club come up with, but they’ll want to get it right and receive the approval of the fans and so time will tell what the reaction is like when the touted announcement is made.