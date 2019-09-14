Chelsea’s talented crop of academy stars have helped the west London club achieve this impressive feat for the first time in 39 years, mercurial talents.

Frank Lampard has certainly delivered on his plans to establish some of Chelsea’s talented youngsters as some of the team’s crucial players.

With academy graduates Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham getting on the scoresheet for the Blues against Wolves this afternoon, this is the first time since 1980 that Chelsea’s last nine league goals have come from products of their academy.

This Chelsea fan revealed the impressive feat on Twitter:

#Chelsea's last 9 league goals have come from their academy products. The last time this happened was in 1980. @ChelseaFC @chelseayouth pic.twitter.com/um5zMCiYod — Chad (@ChelseaChadder) September 14, 2019

Frank Lampard seems to have the masterplan when it comes to developing youngsters, the Chelsea legend helped take several players (including Mount and Tomori) to another level during his time as Derby boss.

The former midfield maestro is getting the best out of Chelsea’s next generation stars and their recent success could spark the start of a new dynasty at the club.

Premier League legend Gary Lineker also highlighted just how important Chelsea’s youth stars are to the team by unveiling this stat below:

Interestingly, or otherwise, @ChelseaFC have already given more minutes to under 21 players in their opening few games of this season than in the entirety of any other season since 2005. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 14, 2019

Chelsea fans have begged for their talented youngsters to be given a chance for years now and the club’s faithful have finally been granted their wish.

Given the success that Abraham, Mount and Tomori are having in the first-team right now, it looks like Chelsea may never look back and that the aces could be part of the team for many years to come.