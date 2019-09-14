Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that despite the club’s shaky start to the season, he’s confident in what they are doing.

The Red Devils started their Premier League strongly by thrashing Chelsea 4-0 at Old Trafford. However, this was followed by three successive winless results that included a home defeat to Crystal Palace at home. Manchester United are currently 8th in the table, seven points behind leaders Liverpool.

Despite an undesirable start to the season, Solskjaer has said that he is confident in his approach and doesn’t need to change it. As quoted by Goal.com, the former Norwegian international told reporters: “There’s always pressure when you’re here, but of course I’m confident in what we’re doing. We’ve got a plan and the performances haven’t told me that we need to change direction. Results, that’s a different matter, but when you concede three goals from four chances, there’s not a lot you can control.

“There are games we should have won. We know that, but that’s another matter. We can control how we play, how we practice and how we prepare.”

Manchester United play their next league fixture against Leicester City at Old Trafford. The Foxes are currently third in the Premier League table and are yet to lose a game.

It’ll be a tough encounter for the Red Devils, especially with their injury worries. However, it’s fair to say that they are the favorites to win. A victory today will see Solskjaer’s lads reach the Top six.

After today’s fixture, Manchester United start their Europa League campaign against Astana.