Juventus face Fiorentina on Saturday as they hope to maintain their 100% start to the new Serie A season and under Maurizio Sarri.

Wins over Parma and Napoli have kept the Bianconeri top of the pile at this early stage, although rivals Inter are alongside them as Antonio Conte tries to topple his former club this season.

SEE MORE: Incredible stat shows how much more Cristiano Ronaldo earns than other Serie A players

A trip to Fiorentina is never easy, and so if the Turin giants wish to stay at the top of the table, they’ll have to produce a solid performance in Florence to come away with a positive result.

In turn, Sarri has named his squad for the encounter, and there are some stand-out decisions with Mario Mandzukic not being called up by the Juventus boss.

As noted by Goal.com, the Croatian stalwart is currently being heavily linked with an exit amid talk of offers from Qatar and MLS, and so the decision to leave him out will only strengthen those suggestions that he is set to move on.

In truth, it’s arguably a move that makes sense for all concerned as with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain, Douglas Costa, Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernadeschi ahead of him in the pecking order, it’s difficult to see where Mandzukic gets playing time.

In contrast, there was a great reaction from many fans over the inclusion of Aaron Ramsey in the squad as the 28-year-old has yet to feature for his new club this season and was forced out of the international break with Juve noting that a slight back problem ruled him out vs Napoli, as per the club’s official site.

Nevertheless, he could be in contention to get his first minutes under his belt this weekend, and the fans below will certainly be delighted to see him in competitive action for Juventus as they look to continue their winning run.

RAMBOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — Cai ??????? (@Caibo_) September 13, 2019

Yes Ramsey ?? — Rich (@RichJBlake) September 13, 2019

Ramsey? — Crazy Kakes (@KakesCrazy) September 13, 2019

Ramboo!! @aaronramsey for starting XI!! — Reza Fikri Fauzi (@rezafikrifauzi) September 13, 2019

Rambooooooo — Aaron Mkhitaryan (@ngaralux) September 13, 2019