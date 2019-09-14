Liverpool host Newcastle Utd at Anfield in the early kick-off on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp hopes to see his side continue their perfect start to the season.

The Merseyside giants have rattled off four consecutive wins to start the Premier League campaign, and so have sent a clear message that they have suffered with no hangover from the disappointment of last season’s title race.

However, they’ll be hoping that the international break hasn’t disrupted their momentum, with Steve Bruce’s side arriving at Anfield this weekend hoping to pull off an upset.

Unsurprisingly, Klopp has named a strong team despite the start of the Champions League next week as they prepare to face Napoli, as the German tactician is clearly approaching it one game at a time and is fully focused on picking up three points on Saturday.

The big news is that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gets the nod in the starting line-up after his injury nightmare over the past 12 months and beyond, while Divock Origi starts up front in place of Roberto Firmino.

The England international has been a steady presence in the side over the last three games, starting in the win over Southampton before substitute appearances against Arsenal and Burnley. He’ll be thrilled though that he gets another chance from the start to show how much of a boost his influence will be this season.

Those are the only two changes from Klopp from their win over Burnley last time out, and so while he has kept a strong XI in place, he has freshened things up slightly to rotate.

Fortunately for the Reds boss, he has plenty of quality to come in and fill those voids, while the fans below were certainly thrilled to see Oxlade-Chamberlain get a starting berth this weekend in particular.

