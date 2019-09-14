Man Utd face a difficult test at home against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has received some good news.

The Red Devils have stuttered after beating Chelsea on the opening weekend of the Premier League season, having picked up just two points in three games against Wolves, Crystal Palace and Southampton.

In turn, Solskjaer will hope that the international break came at the right time for them to regroup and get back to winning ways, although an in-form and unbeaten Leicester side will undoubtedly pose them serious problems.

As confirmed in the club’s tweet below, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been passed fit to keep his place in the starting line-up, with the Metro noting that he had been a major doubt with a back problem picked up while on international duty.

That will be a huge boost for Solskjaer to avoid chopping and changing further in defence, although there is one major switch in midfield with Nemanja Matic coming in for Paul Pogba who misses out due to an injury blow of his own.

Added to that the absence of the likes of Luke Shaw, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard, and Solskjaer is seeing his depth tested already this season and time will tell whether or not they still have enough quality in that XI to get a positive result against the Foxes.