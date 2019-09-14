Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has been tipped to go from strength to strength as his career progresses by Danny Mills.

The 20-year-old has already racked up 91 appearances for the Merseyside giants and now has seven England caps to his name.

Having been involved in countless big games already and with the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup winners medals on his mantelpiece at home, there is no doubt that he is gaining the experience and maturity needed to go on and become a world-class player for years to come.

That’s the sentiment echoed by Mills, who believes that Alexander-Arnold will only get better and better in the coming years and has praised him for his attitude and approach thus far.

“Although Trent’s very, very young, he’s very experienced and I think what he will have learned with those pressure situations, and also expecting to win games week in, week out, then having to win games week in, week out, he’s clearly got a mature head on young shoulders,” Mills told Football Insider.

“He hasn’t got carried away in any way, shape or form, he’s a player that will continue to get better and better. I think he will be absolutely superb come the next four or five years.”

It’s a welcome boost for Liverpool to know that the right-back position is in safe hands for the long-term future, provided that Alexander-Arnold can stay fit and steer clear of injuries.

In turn, it will be down to him and his desire to improve and win trophies to ensure that he goes on to hit the heights that the likes of Mills expect him to.