Chelsea will be without left-back Emerson for today’s match against Wolves due to the injury he sustained during the international break.

While Italy were playing their Euro 2020 qualifier against Finland, the 25-year-old injured his ankle during the match which ended in the Azzurri winning 2-1 in Tampere. According to football.london, Emerson will be out of today’s clash at the Molineux Stadium.

The Italian international has become the Blues’ first-choice left-back under Frank Lampard and has done well this season so far. His absence will certainly be a big blow for Chelsea but it’ll also provide Marcos Alonso his first start since May.

Barring a short cameo against Norwich City, the Spanish international has spent this season on the bench so far. Frank Lampard will expect Alonso to produce a fine performance today.

Chelsea are currently 11th in the league table following just one win from their first four matches. They’ll be up against a Wolves team that are yet to win a match.

After today’s match, the Blues start their Champions League journey against Valencia.