Barcelona take on Valencia at the Nou Camp on Saturday night and they’ll do so without Lionel Messi as he remains sidelined by injury.

As noted in an interview with Sport this week, the 32-year-old has insisted that he feels better as he continues to recover from a calf issue picked up in pre-season.

SEE MORE: Report reveals Barcelona president wanted to sign €100M Premier League star as Neymar transfer alternative in summer

That in turn has forced him to miss the start of the new campaign as the wait continues for his first competitive outing this year.

As seen in the tweet below, the Argentine legend hasn’t been included in Barcelona’s squad to face Valencia this weekend, and so it remains to be seen when he’ll get the green light to return from the medical staff.

The Catalan giants will be keen to be extra careful with the issue as the last thing that they want is to rush Messi back and see him suffer a setback and face an even lengthier spell on the sidelines.

Nevertheless, the frustration and disappointment is growing with Barcelona fans, as naturally, they are desperate to see their talisman in action again.

Unfortunately for them and coach Ernesto Valverde though, they’ll have to wait another week with Messi perhaps targeting the Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday night or the trip to Granada next weekend.

Given his lack of playing time, it would arguably be sensible to wait until the next La Liga outing and ease him into the mix rather than throwing him straight back into the side in a crunch encounter in Germany.

No Messi ? — Dude ?? (@QueBottler) September 13, 2019

Messi ? — eddie (@whateddie) September 13, 2019

no messi no party ??? — Ishaaaaaaaaaaa ? (@sunshy25) September 13, 2019