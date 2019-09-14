Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he made two changes to the Reds’ starting XI for today’s match, keeping the bigger picture in mind.

The Champions League winners play their fifth Premier League fixture against Newcastle and Klopp has made a couple of changes to the lineup. Captain Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino are on the bench while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Divock Origi start. This means that Virgil van Dijk will captain the Reds today.

Klopp said that both Henderson and Firmino are prepared but he made the changes keeping the big picture in mind. As quoted by Liverpool’s official website, the German manager told BT Sport: “Of course, we have to think about these things. Hendo is ready, Bobby is probably ready, but it’s not about being ready – it’s a bigger picture and we have to think about that.

“We could have made more changes but we need the rhythm as well and it makes not too much sense. A lot of games are coming up. We did it with all, we respect Newcastle too much for rotating. We really want to have the best starting line-up we can have for the specific opponent and that’s what we thought is the right one.

We could train with that group since Wednesday or so and that helps; OK, Fabinho came in a bit late but with all the others we could train since Wednesday. So that’s good and that’s what we try to use.”

Liverpool’s playing XI is certainly a strong one. Of course the absence of Roberto Firmino up front is not a very good thing but there’s Divock Origi who scored a late winner that last time the Reds beat Newcastle. Given the opposition, this truly is a fair squad Klopp has gone for. Besides, both Henderson and Firmino were involved in the international and they will need some rest as Liverpool play their next match against Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo in Naples.