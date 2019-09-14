Liverpool make Premier League history with latest win as impressive stat emerges

Liverpool came from behind to secure a 3-1 win over Newcastle Utd on Saturday, and made Premier League history in the process.

Jetro Willems gave the visitors the lead at Anfield early on, but a brace from Sadio Mane and a brilliant goal from Mohamed Salah via Roberto Firmino sealed the three points for the Merseyside giants.

SEE MORE: Video: Sublime Firmino assist sets up Salah to score brilliant Liverpool goal vs Newcastle

They’ve now won their first five games of the Premier League campaign, opening up a five-point lead over title rivals Manchester City ahead of their clash with Norwich City on Saturday evening.

However, as seen in the tweets below, they’ve also created history in the English top flight by becoming the first team to win 14 consecutive games and score two or more goals in each of those victories.

That is an impressive achievement for Jurgen Klopp and his men, one that they will hope doesn’t stop any time soon and ultimately leads them to the title this time round.

The German tactician will have plenty to think about though given the way in which his side fell behind and struggled early on, and so he won’t rest on this record and will look to try and continue to build on it and create more history on Merseyside in the coming years.

For now though, the focus will switch to Napoli in the Champions League next week as the Reds look to make a winning start to the defence of their European crown.

?@LFC are the first team in English top-division history to win 1??4?? successive games while scoring 2??+ goals each time #LIVNEW pic.twitter.com/HRi2c71fTw — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) September 14, 2019