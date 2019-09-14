Liverpool reportedly want James Milner to take a pay cut on his basic salary at Anfield if he is to sign a new deal with the club.

The 33-year-old will see his current contract expire at the end of the season, and so question marks have been raised over his future.

After joining the Merseyside giants in 2015, Milner has gone on to make 181 appearances for the Reds and remains a key figure in Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

In turn, given the experience, quality and depth that he offers to the squad, Liverpool will surely be eager to keep him at Anfield beyond this season.

However, according to Football Insider, as re-reported by the Daily Star, it may take a reduction on his £120,000-a-week wages to reach an agreement over a renewal, although there could be bonuses includes in the agreement to perhaps try and find a compromise.

Importantly, it’s added in the report that both sides are confident that an agreement will be reached, but it remains to be seen if the versatile ace puts pen to paper on a new contract in the coming months to avoid leaving on a free transfer next summer.

Liverpool look set to compete for major trophies again this season, and a key part of their success under Jurgen Klopp has been the depth and versatility offered by the likes of Milner to plug various holes in the side when necessary.

Whether it’s being deployed in various positions in midfield or at full-back, the Reds stalwart has done the job required for the team and that kind of influence and sacrifice is arguably priceless especially at the highest level.

In turn, time will tell if they can reach a deal, as Milner surely still has a big role to play for Klopp and has shown that he has plenty left in the tank to make his mark.