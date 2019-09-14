Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that the club will not sign any new defenders in January despite the injury to Aymeric Laporte.

The Frenchman will be out of action for several months due to a knee injury he sustained against Brighton and Hove Albion. Manchester City were linked to a move for Inter Milan’s Milan Skriniar with Calciomercato claiming last week that the Premier League champions will try to sign the Slovakian international in January.

However, Guardiola has rubbished such claims, saying that City have enough players to get by. As quoted by Goal.com, the Spaniard said: “My advice to you is not to write too many names about the winter transfer window, because you are going to make a mistake. I don’t think it’s going to happen. I heard already we are interested in this player or the other player.

“I would like to say to all the clubs in the world don’t be nervous, because we are not interested in any players or central defenders in Europe. We are going to survive with the players we have. Maybe in December we are going to start to think about it, maybe. But we could not invest in this situation in the summer, we cannot do it in the winter.”

With Kompany gone and Laporte injured, Manchester City are left with only two recognised centre-backs in John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi. Both players are very good in their position and as far as backup is concerned, Fernandinho is an option as he played in the heart of defence against Brighton after Laporte was injured. This could be a good way for the Brazilian to find some first-team football as with Rodri present, it seems highly unlikely he’ll be involved in midfield.

Manchester City will be eager to register another three points today when they face Norwich City. Provided Liverpool lose to Newcastle which is highly unlikely, City will go to the top of the table.