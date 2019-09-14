Menu

Photo: Traffic sign in Manchester makes a huge dig at Man United’s top four chances

Whoever is in charge of the Transport for Greater Manchester signs in recent weeks has been taking their chance to wind up any Man United fans who go past. A couple of weeks ago on the day of a home game it read ” Man United vs Wilfried Zaha” when Crystal Palace were the visitors to Old Trafford.

This weeks effort is a bit more complimentary to the away side but it’s pretty damning on the hopes of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men returning to the Champions League next season:

This is a pretty huge game for Solskjaer at this point in the season. They’ve looked unconvincing at home and another game at Old Trafford without a win will make visiting teams even more confident of coming and getting a result.