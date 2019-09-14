Man Utd reportedly made a €75m offer for Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos this past summer, and he could now be used in a swap deal for Paul Pogba next year.

The 29-year-old has been with the Spanish giants since 2014 and has gone on to make 236 appearances for the club while winning a whole host of honours including a La Liga title and three Champions League trophies.

In turn, there is little doubt that he has played a fundamental part in their success in recent years, but he is now being linked with an exit next year.

As noted by BBC Sport, the German international signed a new long-term deal with Real Madrid in May, but that was seemingly after Man Utd made an attempt to sign him.

As per Bild, and re-reported by the Mirror, via Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda, contact was made between the two clubs over Kroos and United offered €75m for him.

However, that was followed by the contract extension as noted above, but it’s importantly added that Madrid are open to letting Kroos leave and could now use him in a possible swap deal for long-time target Pogba.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place for that deal to materialise, although it will surely be a difficult one to secure midway through the campaign as neither side will want that disruption and the loss of a key figure.

Nevertheless, based on the report above, it would appear as though the interest is clear on both sides, and so perhaps there is a desire to sit down and discuss a possible deal involving the two players.

It surely wouldn’t make a lot of sense from a Man Utd perspective though unless significant cash was also included from Real Madrid, given Pogba is still only 26 while Kroos turns 30 in January.

Further, the world-class midfield maestro would be a huge boost for the United midfield, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will lose arguably his most talented player in the squad in such a switch and so it could be a difficult one to get approval from the fans.