There’s nothing quite like seeing the son of a player you grew up watching starting to become a footballer themselves, to make you feel old. The latest example belongs to the son of Samuel Eto’o, who has just received his first international call up.

As reported by The Sun, Cameroon have called Etienne Eto’o Pineda up for their upcoming U17 World Cup campaign.

The story suggests he is also eligible to represent Spain as he was born there, but it looks like he will follow in his father’s footsteps and play for Cameroon instead.

Like his father, he plays up front and also captains one of the youth teams at Real Mallorca – Which is where Samuel broke through after leaving Real Madrid.

As if the pressure of being called up to represent your country wasn’t bad enough, Cameroon will eventually be looking to replace Samuel Eto’o after he retired from the game last week. Hopefully they don’t expect him to be quite as good as his Dad was.

He scored 56 goals during his playing career for Cameroon and will go down as one of the greatest African players of all time.

The U17 World Cup is always great for keeping an eye on any young stars you might have heard of and want to see if they might live up to the hype. Eto’o junior gives you a great reason to tune in to watch the Cameroon games this year.