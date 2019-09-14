Menu

Video: Alternate angle of Firmino’s ‘filthy’ assist to Mo Salah during Liverpool vs Newcastle

Liverpool FC Newcastle United FC
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino can’t stop impressing fans with his magnificent abilities so far this season, the Brazilian pulled off this stunning assist to Salah.

In the 72nd minute of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Newcastle earlier today, Roberto Firmino stunned fans by pulling off an insane backheel assist to teammate Mohamed Salah.

Describing the piece of magic as simply a backheel flick doesn’t do it enough justice, it’s very rare that we something as special as this.

The Reds beat the Magpies 3-1.

Firmino has been sensational for the Reds so far this season, it’s becoming apparent that the Brazilian is actually he most important player in Liverpool’s uber-attacking system.

The selfless forward works tirelessly during matches and often sacrifices goals for himself to assist teammates like Salah and Sadio Mane.

