Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati has scored less than two minutes into his first start for the Blaugrana, take a look at the ace’s brilliant finish against Valencia here.

Less than two minutes into tonight’s La Liga clash between Barcelona and Valencia, midfield maestro Frenkie de Jong played a beautiful pass into the area from the edge of the box.

16-year-old ace Ansu Fati made a smart run before firing the ball into the back of the net with a lovely side-footed finish.

Check out Fati’s opener below:

With performances like this, Ernesto Valverde has no choice but to continue playing Fati. Barcelona look like they have a real talent on their hands with the attacking midfielder.