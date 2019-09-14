Menu

Video: Barcelona ace Ansu Fati scores with lovely finish on first start for club vs Valencia

Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati has scored less than two minutes into his first start for the Blaugrana, take a look at the ace’s brilliant finish against Valencia here.

Less than two minutes into tonight’s La Liga clash between Barcelona and Valencia, midfield maestro Frenkie de Jong played a beautiful pass into the area from the edge of the box.

16-year-old ace Ansu Fati made a smart run before firing the ball into the back of the net with a lovely side-footed finish.

Check out Fati’s opener below:

With performances like this, Ernesto Valverde has no choice but to continue playing Fati. Barcelona look like they have a real talent on their hands with the attacking midfielder.

