Video: Brilliant feet from Son to wrong-foot defender and keeper to put Spurs 1-0 up

Son has really started to emerge as a key player for Spurs in recent months. Of course his Champions League heroics would always make him a fans favourite but he’s becoming increasingly reliable in front of goal. He showed his class again today to put Spurs ahead against Crystal Palace.

He collects a fairly hopeful long ball over the top and completely fools the defender and keeper who look like they are expecting him to go for the far post. He closes his foot and tucks it away at the near post leaving the keeper no chance:

Crystal Palace look completely lost and this could go on to be a pretty easy win for Spurs.

 

