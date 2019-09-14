Video: Chelsea starlet Henry Lawrence scores stunning goal in U23s win

Chelsea U23s were in action against Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Friday night and Henry Lawrence threatened to steal the show with a sublime goal in a 2-1 win.

All the talk surrounded the involvement of Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi as the pair stepped up their respective recoveries from injury to feature.

SEE MORE: ‘All the conditions to succeed’ – Mourinho explains why he’s backing Lampard to be Chelsea success

James got 45 minutes under his belt while Hudson-Odoi lasted an hour, and so the duo will hope that they can start putting pressure on Frank Lampard for the nod at senior level sooner rather than later.

However, it was Lawrence who produced the moment of the game with this stunning finish, as seen in the video below.

He firstly shows great composure and patience to cut back inside instead of crossing in immediately, before sending a lovely floated effort over the goalkeeper and into the opposite corner of the net.

It’s a wonderful strike from the youngster, one that he’ll hope to build on moving forward.