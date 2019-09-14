Video: Clinical Karim Benzema double eases pressure on Zidane as Real Madrid dominate

You always get the impression that Real Madrid are a club on the edge at the moment. They seem to be doing a lot of pointing the finger at each other when things go wrong, and there are players at the club who they couldn’t shift this Summer that need to be re-integrated.

One of those is James Rodriguez who started against Levante today and provided a brilliant assist for Karim Benzema for his second of the game:

?? Make that 2-0 to Real Madrid and a brace for Benzema! It’s looking like it could be a long day for Levante at the Bernabeu… pic.twitter.com/URywBgi3tL — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) September 14, 2019

Benzema’s first came from a delicate cross into the box which he was able to steer past the stranded goalkeeper:

? Benzema gives Real Madrid a 1-0 lead over Levante with a towering header! ? Watch the first half LIVE now on Premier Sports 1 pic.twitter.com/zo16eCXoJk — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) September 14, 2019

Despite a shaky start this win would put Real back into second place and four points ahead of Barcelona with only one game in hand, so things maybe aren’t that bad for Zidane after all.