Video: Excellent run and pass from Jadon Sancho to set up Marco Reus finish for Dortmund

It’s not exactly fresh news but Jadon Sancho is an outstanding footballer. You don’t even watch Borrusia Dortmund anymore on the off chance he does something good, it’s now just expected and he delivers every week.

Dortmund had a tough matchup against Bayer Leverkusen today but look set to win the game, partly in thanks to some more brilliance from the Englishman.

He does a great job to beat the offside trap and waits to pick out his man for the finish in the box. It’s a great dummy in the box and finish from Reus:

 

Sancho came through the youth academy at Man City but didn’t actually get to play in a Premier League game for Pep Guardiola’s side. Interestingly he has linked with a return to Manchester by The Sun, but it looks like Old Trafford would be the likely destination for him.

