Video: Fantastic Son volley finishes flowing team move as Spurs dominate Crystal Palace

You might have expected Crystal Palace to go to Spurs and get a result today after their heroic 2-1 win at Old Trafford earlier in the season. Unfortunately for Palace fans that looks unlikely as they are being completely overrun.

The goal came less than 30 minute into the game but it looks to be over as a contest already. The Tottenham players were clearly playing with confidence as they stroked the ball around, and a deep cross found Son in space to place a lovely volley past the keeper:

Another Serge Aurier cross from the right and Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min is there at the back post with a sweet first-time strike to put the hosts in cruise control, Spurs are flying!#THFC #COYSpic.twitter.com/qVCh6LYcxb — Last Word On Spurs? (@LastWordOnSpurs) September 14, 2019

Son’s world class volley. 3-0 v Crystal Palace. pic.twitter.com/ENRDHfyKKj — Football JC (@jcmcleannfl) September 14, 2019

If Son can go on to complete his hat-trick it will be his 70th goal for Spurs.