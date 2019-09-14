Menu

Video: Fantastic Son volley finishes flowing team move as Spurs dominate Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace FC Tottenham FC


You might have expected Crystal Palace to go to Spurs and get a result today after their heroic 2-1 win at Old Trafford earlier in the season. Unfortunately for Palace fans that looks unlikely as they are being completely overrun.

The goal came less than 30 minute into the game but it looks to be over as a contest already. The Tottenham players were clearly playing with confidence as they stroked the ball around, and a deep cross found Son in space to place a lovely volley past the keeper:

If Son can go on to complete his hat-trick it will be his 70th goal for Spurs.

