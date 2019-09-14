Chelsea ace Fikayo Tomori has opened his account for the Blues with a sensational long-range effort against Wolves, what a hit this is from the youngster.

Frank Lampard has academy star Fikayo Tomori to thank for getting Chelsea into the lead against Wolves this afternoon, the ace hit the back of the net in the 31st minute.

Blues wonderkid Mason Mount was tackled by one of Wolves’ players and the ball spilled out into Tomori’s path, the centre-back attempted an audacious effort from long-range and to everyone’s surprise the ball flew into the back of the net.

Wolves stopper Rui Patricio could never see this coming.

Check out Tomori’s stunner below:

Take a bow Tomori! ? What a way to get your first goal for Chelsea!pic.twitter.com/BkKmNSAzTo — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) September 14, 2019

Stunning way to get off the mark for his boyhood club.