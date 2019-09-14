It’s nice to see that Franck Ribery is still playing at a high level after departing Bayern Munich in the Summer. He’s either short of match fitness or completely lost his pace because he was presented a goal on a plate this afternoon and couldn’t move quick enough to take it.

Matthijs de Ligt hasn’t enjoyed a comfortable start to his Juventus career and he still doesn’t look to be at his best if this afternoon’s game is anything to go by. It’s awful to see because he was the fearless leader and an absolute rock for Ajax last season but he just looks completely out of his depth so far.

He played a lose ball across his own six yard box and Ribery should have been able to put it away: