Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong combined with promising ace Ansu Fati for the second time in just five minutes to extend Barcelona’s lead against Valencia this evening.

Just five minutes after opening the scoring for Barcelona, 16-year-old ace Ansu Fati returned the favour to Frenkie de Jong by providing the Dutchman with an assist after an exceptional run.

After dazzling Valencia’s defenders, Fati drilled the ball across the box and summer signing Frenkie de Jong rifled the ball into the roof of the net with a superb finish.

Here’s De Jong’s assist to Fati to open the scoring.

Take a look at De Jong’s lovely strike below:

Barcelona 2-0 Valencia – De Jong 7'

Follow for more goals!!! pic.twitter.com/EHVPYdOrCz — LIVEGOALS (@LIVEGOALS8) September 14, 2019

Barcelona’s young duo are in fine form tonight.