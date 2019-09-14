Video: Incredible rabona finds the top corner in the Chinese Super League

There are some outstanding players in the Chinese Super League but Eren Zahavi might be one of the best. He scored an incrdible rabona goal that left the opposition players looking around trying to figure out what happened.

The Israeli’s career has been an odd one, he was a fairly average attacking midfielder and struggled to make an impact in Italy with Palermo. A return to Israel in 2012 saw him change position and he suddenly became outrageously prolific.

He’s scored 82 goals in 92 league games in China but this has to be the best of them:

Meanwhile in China… This is absolutely crazy. What a finish ??? pic.twitter.com/x5Kdo4nVVK — Football HQ (@FootbaII_HQ) September 14, 2019

Just in case the quality of the goal wasn’t enough, this was in the 90th minute with the game at 1-1. What a way to win the game.