England international Marcus Rashford has opened the scoring for Manchester United in their must-win Premier League clash against Leicester this afternoon.
In the 6th minute of this afternoon’s clash between Manchester United and Leicester, Marcus Rashford was brought down in the box by a needless challenge from Foxes centre-back Caglar Soyuncu.
The referee immediately pointed to the spot and Rashford silenced any doubts over his penalty-taking abilities by sending Kasper Schmeichel the wrong way with a lovely penalty.
The young forward missed a spot-kick in United’s loss against Crystal Palace recently.
Check out United’s opener below:
Rashford Goal
( Penalty ?)
Bottom Right #MANLEI #Premier_League #ManUtd pic.twitter.com/7l42VRbbUx
— Premier League Goals (@premiumgoals) September 14, 2019
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have looked threatening going forward so far this afternoon.