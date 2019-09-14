England international Marcus Rashford has opened the scoring for Manchester United in their must-win Premier League clash against Leicester this afternoon.

In the 6th minute of this afternoon’s clash between Manchester United and Leicester, Marcus Rashford was brought down in the box by a needless challenge from Foxes centre-back Caglar Soyuncu.

The referee immediately pointed to the spot and Rashford silenced any doubts over his penalty-taking abilities by sending Kasper Schmeichel the wrong way with a lovely penalty.

The young forward missed a spot-kick in United’s loss against Crystal Palace recently.

Check out United’s opener below:

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have looked threatening going forward so far this afternoon.