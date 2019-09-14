Menu

Video: Neymar scores last-gasp overhead kick winner for PSG after being called “son of a b****” by fans

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Brazilian superstar Neymar silenced his critics today by scoring a dramatic last-minute overhead kick to secure a win for PSG in their Ligue 1 tie vs Strasbourg.

In the 91st minute of Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 clash against Strasbourg today, summer signing Abdou Diallo played a pinpoint cross into the box and a moment of magic from Neymar silenced his critics.

The Brazilian superstar, who was at the centre of a massive transfer saga this summer, managed to score a sensational overhead kick in the last minute to steal a victory for PSG.

Check out the superstar’s amazing winner below:

Take a look at some of the abusive chants towards the Brazilian before the game:

After such a public transfer saga can Neymar really become a fan favourite in Paris again? We think a few more overhead kicks will be needed to win over fans.

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Neymar Strasbourg Thomas Tuchel