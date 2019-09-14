Menu

Video: Real Madrid ace Martin Odegaard scores superb goal vs rivals Atletico

Atletico Madrid
Posted by

Real Madrid wonderkid Martin Odegaard is tearing apart rivals Atletico this evening, the 20-year-old starlet scored for loan club Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid ace Martin Odegaard has inspired loan club Real Sociedad to a shock win against Los Blancos’ heated rivals Atletico this evening.

The Norwegian attacking midfielder scored for Sociedad in the 58th minute of this evening’s La Liga clash. The 20-year-old showcased some lovely dribbling before his shot was deflected into the back of the net.

Check out the Norwegian’s strike below:

Odegaard didn’t stop with his goal though, the talented youngster also fired a dangerous free-kick into the box which led to former Arsenal star Nacho Monreal extending Sociedad’s lead.

Here’s how Real Madrid fans have reacted to the ace’s performance:

Odegaard has been tipped to have a massive future, after two seasons in the Eredivisie, the Norwegian is taking quite well to La Liga football.

Should Zinedine Zidane look to make the starlet a key part of the team next season?

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Martin Odegaard Real Sociedad Real Sociedad FC Zinedine Zidane