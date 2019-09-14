Real Madrid wonderkid Martin Odegaard is tearing apart rivals Atletico this evening, the 20-year-old starlet scored for loan club Real Sociedad.

Real Madrid ace Martin Odegaard has inspired loan club Real Sociedad to a shock win against Los Blancos’ heated rivals Atletico this evening.

The Norwegian attacking midfielder scored for Sociedad in the 58th minute of this evening’s La Liga clash. The 20-year-old showcased some lovely dribbling before his shot was deflected into the back of the net.

Check out the Norwegian’s strike below:

? With the help of a deflection, Odegaard gives Real Sociedad the lead over Atletico on Premier Sports 2! pic.twitter.com/HkIQbg5R5r — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) September 14, 2019

58' / Odegard Real Sociedad 1-0 Atletico pic.twitter.com/zXH86o8JsT — VideoGooll (@VideoGooll) September 14, 2019

Odegaard didn’t stop with his goal though, the talented youngster also fired a dangerous free-kick into the box which led to former Arsenal star Nacho Monreal extending Sociedad’s lead.

Here’s how Real Madrid fans have reacted to the ace’s performance:

Odegaard causing serious problems against Atletico Madrid.

This lad is ready for real Madrid's first team..

I hope he doesn't get loaned out again.

I'd go crazy at zidane and real Madrid. — Lawrence_phycos (@LawrencePhycos) September 14, 2019

Odegaard with a man of the match performance so far against Atletico. The kid is truly a beast. So silky and smooth on the ball. — EiF (@EiFSoccer) September 14, 2019

The future of Real Madrid. Can’t believe people wrote him off for not starting at the age of 16. Dude will be a superstar — Ali (@alihlakhani) September 14, 2019

Odegaard not letting Llorente even a sniff of the ball. I love this game. — Tapan (@_RMTAP) September 14, 2019

wait odegaard scores and atleti is losing is this real life or this just fantasy — P (@jewellershandss) September 14, 2019

Waiting for what Simeone has to say about how Odegaard has destroyed his team today. — SK (@marceloholic) September 14, 2019

Felix in the mud.

Odegaard out shining him.

??

And also helping Real Madrid to Reduce the gap. — Z. (@BabaFooka_) September 14, 2019

Odegaard has been tipped to have a massive future, after two seasons in the Eredivisie, the Norwegian is taking quite well to La Liga football.

Should Zinedine Zidane look to make the starlet a key part of the team next season?