Manchester City star Sergio Aguero has scored a crucial goal on the brink of halftime to give Pep Guardiola’s side a fighting chance as they hope to recover vs Norwich.

Norwich have stunned Manchester City so fair in this evening’s Premier League clash, the Canaries lead the Premier League champions 2-1 at the halftime break.

Argentinean talisman Sergio Aguero made sure to cut City’s deficit before the first-half ended, Bernardo Silva aimed a superb cross into the box and Aguero leapt like a salmon to head the ball into the back of the net.

Check out Aguero’s goal below:

Norwich 2-[1] Man City -Aguero 44'

Follow for more goals!!! pic.twitter.com/94UKDQnEVz — LIVEGOALS (@LIVEGOALS8) September 14, 2019

Will Guardiola’s side claw back.