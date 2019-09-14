Video: Superb finish from Sadio Mane draws Liverpool level vs Newcastle Utd

Liverpool were stunned after falling behind early on against Newcastle Utd at Anfield, but they found an equaliser through a brilliant strike from Sadio Mane.
Jetro Willems had scored a stunning goal of his own to give the visitors the lead, as they did well to frustrate the Reds as tension began to increase slightly at Anfield.
SEE MORE: Video: Jetro Willems scores stunning goal to give Newcastle lead vs Liverpool
Just minutes after they felt aggrieved not to have been awarded a penalty, Mane stepped up and delivered as he so often does for the Merseyside giants, as seen in the video below.
After some excellent build-up play involving Andy Robertson, the Senegal international did the rest as he found a pocket of space in the penalty box and curled a stunning effort into the back of the net in the opposite corner.
That will undoubtedly have settled Liverpool after a shaky start, as they go in search of a fifth consecutive win to start the Premier League campaign.
#mane 1st goal pic.twitter.com/mrzcc6gOJJ
— RDCLS #YNWA (@rdcls) September 14, 2019
? Class from Robertson.
? Deadly from Mane!
Liverpool's left side combines and Sadio Mane finishes with pinpoint accuracy! ? pic.twitter.com/oV2mop4YFg
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 14, 2019
Liverpool are level!
Sadio Mane goes top shelf to put the game back on even terms! ? pic.twitter.com/QRKDZAQoci
— DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) September 14, 2019
?Sadio Mané?
Watch NOW on NBCSN, or stream: https://t.co/O9adbaNoiQ pic.twitter.com/tx1jGT0L6s
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 14, 2019
What. A. FINISH!
Sadio Mane rockets Liverpool back level!
28’ Liverpool 1 – 1 Newcastle #OptusSport #PL #LIVNEW pic.twitter.com/Tmq9wbMo8f
— Optus Sport (@OptusSport) September 14, 2019