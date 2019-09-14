Menu

Video: Tammy Abraham shows he belongs in the Premier League with superb turn and finish to put Chelsea 2-0 up

Chelsea FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Posted by

There will always be doubts over a player being able to step up to play for an elite club after impressing during loan spells at a lower level. Tammy Abraham looks to have put those arguments to bed with another goal against Wolves this afternoon.

He shows incredible poise and composure to spin under pressure and sit the keeper down before firing the ball past him.

READ MORE: Video: Fikayo Tomori’s stunning first goal for Chelsea vs Wolves

This looked like a really tricky game for Chelsea away to Wolves but the youngsters have shown why Frank Lampard was correct to trust them.

Here’s a look at the Abraham goal to make it 2-0:

 

 

 

More Stories Tammy Abraham