Video: Unselfish Sancho shows composure to pick out his teammate and seal Dortmund victory

Bayer Leverkusen have had a good start to this season but had no answers for Borussia Dortmund or Jadon Sancho as they went down 4-0 this afternoon.

Sancho already had one nice assist in the game but this one put the game beyond Leverkusen and ensured Dortmund would finish the game top of the league.

He could have tried to go himself or had a shot, but he showed great composure to wait for his teammates to get into the box and pick one out for the easy finish.

It looks like the keeper manages to stop the ball going to the initial target, but so many Dortmund players had flooded the box it was always going to end up in the back of the net:

83′ / Raphaël Guerreiro Borussia D 3-0 Bayer Leverkusen pic.twitter.com/wf0UBdpDLo — VideoGooll (@VideoGooll) September 14, 2019

Börjar bli larvigt – Sancho med ännu en assist. https://t.co/AGSG3JI51m — Keven Bader (@Keven_Bader) September 14, 2019

He looks set to have another brilliant season so it will be interesting to see if he gets a huge move next Summer.